The George Judd Christmas Movie has been re-scheduled for Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2 p.m.
The St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will be sponsoring free admission to the Disney movie “Sing 2” at Valley Twin Cinema of Valley City on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
Admission is free only for this showing. Due to limited space this movie is available for 250 people so do come early.
There will be no admission charge or denomination requirement for this afternoon of fun, thanks to special arrangements with Valley Twin Cinema.
The concession stand will be open before and during the movie on a cash basis.
If you have any questions please contact the Knights of Columbus, Joe Sykora at jhsykora@gmail.com or by phone at 701-890-7178.
The free movie event was originally scheduled in December and forced to re-schedule due to bad weather at that time.