A recent Barnes County Resident Alert was sent out to let residents know that that the Army Corps of Engineers increased the lake levels due to recent rainfall. As you can see the geese in City Park seems to be enjoying their new found water puddles.
All kidding aside U.S. Army Corps of spokesman Scott Tichy says outflows out of Baldhill Dam were ramped up to 2,400 cubic feet per second and the pool level rising with the predicted rain forecast Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th so property owners along Lake Ashtabula should be aware of the rising lake level.
The Sheyenne River in Valley City is expected to rise to 11.5 feet as the Baldhill Dam outflow is increased to 2,400 cubic feet per second.