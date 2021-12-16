While the Gaukler Family Wellness Center is always a great place to gather and work out, the center recently added new equipment and is also hosting some special events in the month of December.
According to Valley City Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Jacobson, all of the treadmills and pin selector work out equipment were recently replaced with new Matrix machines.
“It was time to update,” Jacobson said. “As things age and we see we need to invest more money to fix them, it makes more sense to upgrade.”
The equipment in use prior to the upgrades had actually been in use since the fitness machines were located in the wellness center when it was housed in the old Rec Center. The Gaukler Family Wellness Center opened in 2016.
Jacobson said that along with the new equipment, the center offers some new classes.
