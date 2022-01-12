The Barnes County Ministerial Association encourages the community to join them and participate in the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. They will gather at three locations over the noon hour to pray and reflect, with different focuses at each place:
Tuesday, January 18
Wednesday, January 19
Thursday, January 20
The theme for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in 2022 was selected by the Middle East Council of Churches and originates from the churches in Lebanon.
“We saw the star in the East, and came to worship Him” -Matthew 2:2
Read the full story in your Wednesday, January 12th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.