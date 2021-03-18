Farm safety is something farmers and ranchers practice, each and every day, because farming is among the most dangerous jobs in our nation. What it takes for a farm accident or near-accident to occur—even during seemingly benign operations—is just a few split seconds.
Like with panels, for example. Panels in the ranching world are metal pipes or rods welded into a rectangular shape and are made to hook together, to form a temporary fence or working setup.
They’re heavy. And heavy, unwieldy panels are very difficult to manage by yourself, especially if they are stacked together. Garrett McFadgen can tell you that firsthand, because he was severely injured by a group of panels that fell on him, crushing ribs and the T-12 vertebra in his back.
Read the full story, and upcoming benefit fundraiser information, in your Thursday, March 18th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.