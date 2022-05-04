The local Girl Scout Troop 31027 was Awarded a NDSU Junior Master Gardener Grant for 2022. Yearly, NDSU Extension offers funds to support youth gardening projects in North Dakota. The North Dakota Junior Master Gardener Program provides hands-on activities that lead to healthy kids and strong communities.
According to Emma Tufte, troop 31027 leader, the girl scouts plan to work with residents of Bridgeview Estates, an assisted living facility, to prepare for a garden planting party. During the planting day, each Girl Scout and resident will work together to put together container vegetable gardens that they can care for over the summer. They plan to harvest the vegetables in the fall and sample the varieties.
According to the NDSU Website, recent surveys of high school students in our state show:
• 99% do not eat the recommended amount of vegetables daily.
• 31% are overweight or obese.
• 74% are not physically active on a daily basis.
Poor diets and unhealthy lifestyles limit the potential of our children and gardening programs can help. Children who grow their own food are more likely to eat vegetables and have healthy eating habits throughout their lives. In addition, Gardening programs can sharpen skills in science, raise awareness of the environment, build self-esteem, and help youth learn to work together.
Susan Milender, NDSU Extension Agent in Barnes County, reports the troop received $400 to buy soil, pots and seeds. The local Extension office will provide educational resources and support to the group of girls and residents. Milender states that the Junior Master Gardener program has had great impacts in our youth through the years.
Be sure and pick up your Wednesday, May 4thTimes-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.