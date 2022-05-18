Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson presented a public information session to members of the community to go into detail about the current state of plans to address maintenance problems within Valley City Public Schools – and to give the taxpayer an idea of what paths forward exist, from building a new school to maintaining current facilities.
The issue is, as always, one of cost. Inflation has spiked – since the initial idea of new school construction was explored in August of last year, the cost for construction has gone up some 48 percent. Johnson presented a slide detailing how in 2014 the cost of construction was about $185 per square foot.
In 2022 it is $370 per square foot.
With the estimated costs for school construction, even a successful bid to the public to raise the bond limit for the school district will not see sufficient monies available to begin even Phase 1 of the proposed three-phase plan, which’d see a consolidated K-12 multi-story school build on the eastern side of town, near Hanna Field. Phase 1 alone is estimated to carry a total project cost of $54,831,870 – Phase 2, the cheapest, comes out to $10,507,035 and Phase 3 is $22,019,631.
Read the full story in your in your Wednesday, May 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.