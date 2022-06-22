Autumn Elton, soon to enter fourth grade at Washington Elementary School, was seriously injured in a bicycle accident on Tuesday in Valley City.
A fund has been set up at Valley City Public Schools to help Autumn and her family with medical expenses related to the accident. A press release detailing the fund urges the community to consider supporting a fellow Hi-Liner on her road to recovery.
Donations can be made through cash or check. Checks must be made payable to Valley City Public Schools (Attn: Autumn Fund) and can be brought to the district office at 460 Central Avenue NE in Valley City. The office hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can call the public school district at 701-845-0483 with additional questions on how you might be able to help the Elton family.
