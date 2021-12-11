WIMBLEDON, N.D. - Farmers Union Insurance Agents Neil and Nick Johnston of Wimbledon gave $1,000 to the Wimbledon Community Grocery recently. The Wimbledon Community Grocery is a non-profit organization serving Wimbledon and the surrounding area seven days a week.
When making the presentation, Neil Johnston said, “Farmers Union Insurance believes in building stronger communities; it is part of our mission statement. As other companies tend to leave small towns in rural North Dakota, we continue to grow in rural communities. We believe in rural North Dakota.”
His son Nick Johnston continued, “This donation is part of our annual giving program where we select non-profit organizations in various locations across the state. We believe that the Wimbledon Community Grocery is important to the continued vitality of our community, and we are pleased to make this year’s donation to them.”
