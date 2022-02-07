I can think of no more profound symbol of the latter 20th-century than the semi-truck.
Most of us are so accustomed to seeing them that we take their presence almost for granted -- like a whale at sea or a cow in a field, these fleet-footed titans sail by us, day in and day out, hurtling to and fro, without cease or rest. Truckers themselves run the gamut, from career truckers building a name or a fleet for themselves to immigrants and refugees who don’t have to worry about a language barrier out on the open road.
The truck and the trucker represent several very important things, things which did not really exist prior to the 20th century. The vast network of roads, serpentine and endless, that blanket the rolling landscape of the United States, and the vast fleet of cars and automobiles which traverse them, is like no other landscape to ever exist in history. At no time has any single citizen had the freedom to move as we do now, the power to move people and possessions across distances that could have been life-defining just a century ago.
There is freedom on the open road. There is freedom in car ownership, in the privilege and ability for anyone to take to the road, to travel where they wish, as they please.
And upon that open road do we free wayfarers see the semi-truck, the great aegis of the interstate. Upon eighteen wheels they carry food and products from city to city, coast to coast. Without these trucks, the interminable ease of our lives would not exist. We could not enjoy the pleasure of rolling, half-awake from our beds, warming our cars and taking them to the gas station, where we know without fail there will be an abundance of easily-consumed, immediately-available food, gasoline and all other essentials to life, most especially coffee.
Coffee! That perpetual poison we delight in so freely, which stains our teeth and invigorates our frigid spirits -- do you think its abundance due to its ease in cultivation? Have you seen a coffee farm anywhere in North Dakota? We only enjoy the abundance we have because every day, unflaggingly, unfailingly, a truck made a long journey, from a warm land to a cold, from a mountain to the prairie.
And who drives the truck? It is not the king’s horse, nor the king’s man. It is not an arbiter of the Church, or a bureaucrat with quotas and agendas. It is an ordinary person, a free citizen. It is not a man who toils to make the paradise you have frolicked in all your life, but a simple man simply seeking providence for himself and his loved ones. It is not a high-minded ideal he heeds, it is not a glorious rhetoric he espouses. He does not make flowery promises or bitter condemnations. He is not compelled by regulation, by law or by any force but his own.
He simply drives a truck.
And in so doing, he drives all the world forward. As blood flows in veins, carrying loads of air and filling gasping cells and vessels with so precious a cargo, so too do trucks flow our highways, carrying all that you know and love along with them.
So it is no small thing to see a great caravan of these unsung barges stretch from highway to horizon. Those who do see it understand the significance. But what it truly means must be understood, for what you see is of paramount importance. Like the cargo carried upon the backs of these goliaths, what is happening here is essential to your survival.
First in Canada has this convoy appeared. But soon it shall be repeated, the world over. And soon we shall see how you, too, respond. For many have gathered to cheer and to celebrate; and many more have gathered, far afield and with backs turned, to scowl and to sneer.
The convoy marches on to be met with deceit and disdain. It stands ready, but the king has fled his palace; there is no leadership up north, none who cares to hear any voice but their own, and that cowardly spirit has many loud supporters who feel the same.
Yet I would hear these voices, those which are carried upon blaring horns and heated exhaust. The roar of a thousand engines can be quieted by none save the one who holds the keys.
And it is you, my friends, who hold those keys. For the roads and the highways are ours and no one else’s.
Yet as this convoy makes its final, fateful journey, there will come a great and terrible voice which will demand that you turn over your keys and you exit the vehicle, that you silence the roar of your engines and that you sit in the back, all the way in the back, with the others, who are silent and still. You will hear this demand, from near and from far, and you will choose whether to drive or ride, whether to live free or die.
Gentlemen, I invite you now to start your engines.