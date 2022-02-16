“‘Kindly let me help you or you will drown’ said the monkey, putting the fish safely up a tree.” - Alan Watts
So Whoopi Goldberg is taking a two-week vacation after saying something that some people didn’t really like to hear; Joe Rogan is removing old episodes of the most popular podcast in the history of broadcasting for much the same reason. Everywhere you go, everyone is quite upset that somebody said something they didn’t much care for; we all suffer death by a thousand inconveniences.
No longer can we simply tolerate differences of opinion, no more can outlandish, strange, unsavory or otherwise unpopular opinions be uttered without need for consequence. We, the people, demand that every company issue a statement, every celebrity issue an apology. We hate the idea of anyone saying anything that could be unkind, because if you say unkind things, you’ll end up with Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Rather than take a strange or uncomfortable opinion as an excuse to talk, to exchange knowledge and thoughts and feelings and to grow as a people and society, we take them as attacks, as dangerous indications of a fundamental, original sinfulness that can never be forgiven -- only firmly, aggressively suppressed.
So, let me add my hot take: I think we are killing ourselves with kindness.
Look no further than California Governor Gavin Newsom, fresh on the scene of one of the most audacious train robberies in recent memory. Upon saying “This is organized theft. These are organized gangs of people that are coming out,” Newsom promptly clarified “Forgive me for saying ‘gangs’, that’s not a pejorative. They’re organized groups of folks that move from site to site.”
In what world are we suddenly concerned about offending criminals? They are literally offenders, they have literally offended, they stole property. An actual leader would be angry, he would offend them. He would say they are fatherless cowards who will be brought to justice, or he’d say that they are scum, miscreants who will not be allowed to freely trouble honest folk. California’s crime rate is skyrocketing, it is appropriate to tell the people flagrantly shoplifting on camera, robbing trains and holding people up at gunpoint that they are evil and wrong.
But we can’t. Because that’s unkind.
The prevailing logic now is that if you say something unkind, you are an unkind person. If you are an unkind person, you will do unkind things. If enough people do enough unkind things, you end up with oppression of rights and suppression of speech and concentration camps and the aforementioned Hitler. So, we are told to tolerate everything except hate, we are told to mind what we say lest it hurt someone, and we have slavishly upheld this dedication to kindness for decades now, for multiple generations. We have taught it in our schools. We have pushed it into our workplaces. Even if we had to police speech, even if we had to use the law, we would ensure that everyone was sufficiently tolerant, that everyone had to be kind.
The result has been a society that absolutely hates itself.
This hatred is deeply entombed in our hearts, bottled up and violently suppressed, but it arises like clockwork whenever anyone is unkind in public. That’s the justification, the blood in the water. Then all that hate pours out in pints. A high school student at Covington High School had multiple rich celebrities publicly saying that he looked worthy of physical assault, many others smearing his character, accusing him of belief in or adherence to some of the most violent and odious ideologies of the 20th century -- because he wore a smirk, in a video someone took, and that smirk made him appear unkind.
To this day, many still hate this kid, despite him settling for hundreds of millions of dollars in a defamation lawsuit. Because the appearance of unkindness is the ultimate sin. It just so happens that today we hate the sinner more than the sin.
This crusade of kindness is killing Western Civilization. No longer can we discuss anything of substance. No longer can we produce any art that is challenging or original -- we repeat what is safe, what is familiar. All that we say or do is judged by moral jury, and so we do or say nothing that would upset them.
If it is unkind, it is unworthy of consideration. Any discussion that is not conducted in a sufficiently kind way is invalidated, any conclusion that does not loudly proclaim the value of kindness is thrown out.
Jesus makes mention of false prophets, wolves cloaked as sheep. “You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?”
Show me the fruits. Show me the good this crooked kindness has produced, for I cannot see it. I see a wasteland where once there was Eden.
I see a divided, miserable, sadistic society formed, one which cynically demands sainthood and relishes at the chance to punish those who cannot achieve it. We have governments actively policing speech, openly targeting anyone deemed unkind, crushing all opposition or criticism for lack of propriety. We have all the hate and fury of the darkest of religions, yet none of the forgiveness, none of the love, none of the God. We have kindness at gunpoint -- love under penalty of death.