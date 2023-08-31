Valerio Ranalli

Valerio Ranalli, an 18 year old exchange student from Pescara, Italy will be spending a month here in Valley City attending Valley City High School, improving his English and learning about America.

He is being hosted by Joseph DeMasi and Michelle Grebel. "I met Valerio on line over two years ago," said Joseph. I have been learning Italian for over four years and was looking for someone on line to converse with and to  practice my Italian with". Valerio had joined the on line site to practice his English. "I know that we are very far apart in age" said Valerio "But we have a lot in common and enjoy talking on Skype every week".

