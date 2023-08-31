Valerio Ranalli, an 18 year old exchange student from Pescara, Italy will be spending a month here in Valley City attending Valley City High School, improving his English and learning about America.
He is being hosted by Joseph DeMasi and Michelle Grebel. "I met Valerio on line over two years ago," said Joseph. I have been learning Italian for over four years and was looking for someone on line to converse with and to practice my Italian with". Valerio had joined the on line site to practice his English. "I know that we are very far apart in age" said Valerio "But we have a lot in common and enjoy talking on Skype every week".
Valerio had told Joseph that he would love to complete his senior year of high school in the states but the $21,000 cost was just too much for him and his family. That is when Joseph offered to host him for a month as his school in Italy doesn't start until the middle of September. "A month is better than nothing and so I approached VCHS and asked if this was possible and they said they would love to have him. They have been wonderful to work with and I really appreciate letting him attend classes for a month".
“I went to Italy last March and stopped off at Valerio's home in Pescara, a beautiful seaside town on the Adriatic Sea east of Rome. DeMasi said.
“I met his family and we had a wonderful time meeting in person for the first time after talking for two years". He continues, "I really love it here in Valley City" said Valerio. “School is fun, I have made many friends and I have enjoyed seeing the differences between Italy and America. I am hoping to attend University in America as well but we will see. One thing at a time!"
Valerio is very interested in engineering, computers as well as body building. He has already been to Jamestown to see the World's largest Bison, the Oscar Zero Missle Site, a football game and had his first walking taco, bar-b-que and gone for a ride in a 1901 Oldsmobile!
The Times-Record joins the rest of the community in saying benevenuto (welcome) to Valley City Valerio. We hope you enjoy your stay and come back to visit again one day.
