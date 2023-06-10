Peggy Lee and Granddaughter Holly

Growing up in a small town, you become used to everyone knowing everybody and the typical ins and outs of people’s daily lives. What you might not know, though, is that your neighbor has big dreams and the drive to make them happen. For one North Dakota local Peggy Lee, her love for music took her from small town Valley City’s KOVC Radio to becoming an international icon. With Peggy Lee Day right around the corner on June 16th, the Times-Record had the opportunity to speak with Peggy’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, about her grandmother’s legacy and some behind the scenes details of her life.

Peggy’s family was very important to her all throughout her life and her only granddaughter was no exception. Holly grew up living much of her life in a wing of her grandmother’s house in Beverly Hills, California. After her family moved away to Idaho, Holly got the opportunity to continue to spend every school and holiday break going with her grandma. “Whether on the road or at home, she would bring me with her and was a huge part of my life, like another mother. It was very hard when I had to be away from her, so any chance I could, I would stay wherever she was at the time. I was blessed to see both sides of her life, as a homebody and as a famous singer,” said Holly. Peggy knew her music would withstand time and began teaching Holly the business side of her life at a very young age. Peggy was sure about how she wanted to run her business and how she felt her legacy should be. Holly is now the President of Peggy Lee Associates and handles her grandma’s business while teaching her children how the music industry works. “Someday, I won’t be here, so I want them to see all these places that helped shape their great-grandmother and whom she held so close to her heart. I tell them the stories I know so that they can carry on her story through them,” said Holly.

