Growing up in a small town, you become used to everyone knowing everybody and the typical ins and outs of people’s daily lives. What you might not know, though, is that your neighbor has big dreams and the drive to make them happen. For one North Dakota local Peggy Lee, her love for music took her from small town Valley City’s KOVC Radio to becoming an international icon. With Peggy Lee Day right around the corner on June 16th, the Times-Record had the opportunity to speak with Peggy’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, about her grandmother’s legacy and some behind the scenes details of her life.
Peggy’s family was very important to her all throughout her life and her only granddaughter was no exception. Holly grew up living much of her life in a wing of her grandmother’s house in Beverly Hills, California. After her family moved away to Idaho, Holly got the opportunity to continue to spend every school and holiday break going with her grandma. “Whether on the road or at home, she would bring me with her and was a huge part of my life, like another mother. It was very hard when I had to be away from her, so any chance I could, I would stay wherever she was at the time. I was blessed to see both sides of her life, as a homebody and as a famous singer,” said Holly. Peggy knew her music would withstand time and began teaching Holly the business side of her life at a very young age. Peggy was sure about how she wanted to run her business and how she felt her legacy should be. Holly is now the President of Peggy Lee Associates and handles her grandma’s business while teaching her children how the music industry works. “Someday, I won’t be here, so I want them to see all these places that helped shape their great-grandmother and whom she held so close to her heart. I tell them the stories I know so that they can carry on her story through them,” said Holly.
“Even though she ended up being this internationally known star and was incredibly glamorous, she was still always the girl from North Dakota. She had these different sides to her where we would go to events, and she would be all glamorous but then we would go home and she would make us onion sandwiches. There was a part of her that never got over how amazing it all was. She often said, ‘Can you believe this is all happening.’ She got to work with her idols and became one of their peers, but even with all of that success, she never lost her work ethic and sense of being humble,” said Holly. Peggy loved home cooked meals and family dinners and she was just a regular person that most people wouldn’t have realized from seeing her all dolled up on stage. “We would often watch soap operas together during her downtime so we could be able to spend more time together,” mentioned Holly.
While her grandmother might be the well-known superstar that she is, Holly claims she can carry a tune, but it isn’t great. Growing up in the industry, she does share the love of music, but wishes she had the musical talent of her grandmother. “I would be so nervous and insecure about singing around my grandmother or anyone because they would compare me to her!” Holly said
When asked if she could only save one song of grandmothers which would it be and why it wasn’t the easiest of choices for her. “That’s a tough question. Obviously, I love her music and I am drawn to the same kind of hits that everybody loves like “Fever,” “Is That All There Is?,” And “It’s a Good Day,” but I think what I am most drawn to are the songs that she wrote and also the songs where she reveals herself. There is this one song called “Angels On Your Pillow,” that she wrote it with Paul Horner. She wrote it for her Broadway Musical Peg, which unfortunately didn’t last that long, but this song she wrote for my mom and was a saying that she would say to us at bedtime, ‘angels on your pillow’. The song was a wish for my mom, me and my brothers and really just a wish for everybody. It’s so personal that I can’t hear it without crying. It just always gets to me. You can hear other people sing it, as she never recorded it in studio, but we do have a demo recording of her which we hope to release one day. My favorite album, ironically because I am talking to you, is Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown, North Dakota, which was the last album she recorded with Capitol Records that we recently put out onto CD. That album is my favorite of hers and has several favorite songs of mine, and part of why I think that is probably because it’s so melancholy, you can almost feel her vulnerability, and she reveals her emotions on that album,” said Holly.
To get more of a behind-the-scenes aspect of who Peggy Lee was, Holly was asked about some of the things that she remembers that were her grandmother’s favorites. “Her favorite color was peach, she loved pinks too, all kinds of pastels, but her house was painted peach inside, and so we called it the peach palace. She always said that peach was such a relaxing and a happy color. Some of her favorite foods were soul foods. She had two women who worked for her managing her house who were like family to them, and they would make soul foods like fried chicken, ribs, black eyed peas, and cornbread. Peggy’s favorite midnight snack, as I mentioned before, was onion sandwiches. She would take thinly sliced onions and butter and put them on bread. She loved Haagen-Dazs ice cream a lot. Once she developed diabetes, she had to watch the amount of ice cream she ate. When she was younger, she did love to drink vodka and scotch. I never saw her drinking it as she had diabetes then, but I saw old pictures of her enjoying it. She loved animals so much. She had Lhasa Apsos, standard Poodles, and Pekingese. She had lots of dogs in her life, and she absolutely loved them. Later in her life, she had a cat named Baby that she loved so much. She loved the beach, she wouldn’t go to sit on the beach in the sun ever, but she would drive down there and just stare off into the ocean. Roses were her favorite, and she had a beautiful rose garden. Actually, she had a rose named after her in 1983; the American Beauty Rose of the Year was named the Peggy Lee Rose, and she was very proud. She was a really good artist and did sculpting and painting in her home. It was such an outlet for her. She had a rough childhood and experienced some pretty dark times so she used music and art as recovery for healing.
Holly is certain that Peggy would be so proud of the celebration that Valley City and surrounding communities hold for her in regard to Peggy Lee Day. “She went back to Valley City and celebrated in the parade one year, which meant so much to her. She talked about it, and I could just see from the pictures the look on her face how touched she was. Of course, she remembered everybody and even though she had a difficult time, at home back then, she loved the people. There is a huge section in her autobiography that she wrote all about North Dakota. It shaped her so much; the people cared for her, and she never forgot it. She wrote a song about the people of North Dakota, called “The Folks Back Home” that debuted at the Depot Museum in Wimbledon and was performed by a wonderful singer Stacy Sullivan. One of the things she said to me when she was telling me what to do with her business was to do something for North Dakota. She didn’t know what that would be, but that’s why whenever people from North Dakota reach out I always do it because that is what she would have wanted. It’s such a pleasure for me to do this for my grandmother and for the people that loved her, it’s just a labor of love all around.”
Important to Peggy’s legacy is Holly’s career of keeping her grandmother’s story and music alive. “It’s a lot of emails, meetings, and traveling. I license her music for film and television which is a big part of the business, so people can continue to hear her music in things like commercials and movies so that’s a big part of it. To make that happen, I have to keep putting music out there. Things like putting out new product, working with Universal Music who owns her masters and Universal Music Publishing helps me administer her publishing catalog, so it’s getting the music in front of people and talking about her. I am doing a speaking engagement next week in New York before I come to North Dakota for CBS Sunday Morning and then the amazing Kristin Chenoweth is going to come in and sing some Peggy Lee tunes. We will be doing a discussion in front of a live audience and then Kristin will perform at the end. I travel to different parts of the world since she is very famous in other countries, so I go and network over there. Also just keeping in touch with singers that continue to sing her material, like there is this incredible singer, Ann Hampton Callaway, a jazz singer that just released a beautiful Peggy Lee tribute CD. She is helping to keep her music alive, so I try to support singers like that as much as I can by going to their concerts and speaking after the shows. Billie Eilish is also a big Peggy Lee fan, and she has been so incredibly wonderful about speaking about my grandmother in the press. She has also did a tribute concert to her at the Hollywood Bowl last Summer with Debbie Harry from Blondie. Having these younger artists that my grandmother influenced continue to show support for her is so special. Even though the music industry can be very stressful at times it’s a great job. I have my grandmother’s pictures around me every day, I have her music around me every day. I want people to be able to relate to my grandmother even though she is no longer here and from an earlier era. I want people to discover new things about her, learn about her, and be reminded every day about what she did. It’s important to me for her to be able to continue to live on through all of this,” continued Holly.
While she might have moved away to expand her career as a singer and songwriter, Peggy always continued to remember her North Dakota upbringing. “She was a survivor, taking some pretty dire circumstances and turning them into a beautiful body of work. But she certainly didn’t do it alone, she did it with a lot of help from people from North Dakota. She couldn’t have gotten out of there and gone on to do all these things if she didn’t have people giving her rides to KOVC, if she didn’t have people lending her gowns to perform, or just helping her and supporting her. They were all just so supportive of her, especially in a time when it was a heavily male-dominated industry. She never lost that sense of gratitude for where she came from. It didn’t matter, even though she sang for the Queen Mother in London, she was still the girl from North Dakota, and she never forgot her roots,” concluded Holly.
Friday, June 16 we celebrate the 2nd annual Peggy Lee Day, kicking off the Rally in the Valley weekend festivities, and celebrating the music and joy she brought to so many people.
Myron Sommerfeld, a long-time fan of Peggy’s music, and his band with Miss Bonnie Lynn, will be honoring Peggy and her songs. They will also be featuring other special guests followed by an ice cream and coffee social at the VCSU Center for the Arts starting at 7 p.m. June 16.
The event is free to attend with attendees asked to bring a food item to donate to the Barnes County local food pantry.
For more information call the Barnes County Museum at 701-845-0966 or Myron Sommerfeld at 701-845-1777.
