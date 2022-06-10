In life, Eugene Pederson loved to visit Hobart Lake, a great fishing spot some miles west of Valley City, and after his death in 2019, friends and co-workers of his sought to leave a testament to his love of the lake and nature by naming a landing in his honor.
“It’s just a tribute that we have for a co-worker who did a lot of ice-fishing and Hobart Lake was one of his favorite places,” Dennis Moritz, Road Foreman with the Barnes County Highway Department and long-time friend to Pederson, said.
A new sign was erected on June 7th at the Hobart Lake christening “Pederson Landing,” which includes pictures and information about Pederson as a lasting legacy to him.
Pederson was born in Ellendale, North Dakota. He was a 1983 Valley City High School graduate. Pederson’s love for outdoors, wildlife and fishing has always been reflected in his actions. Perry Kapaun, principal at the Barnes County Wild Life Federation remembers Pederson as a great member of the Federation and the sign was put up by the County in remembrance of his deeds.
“The County put it up in dedication of Gene and he was a great member of Barnes County Wildife Federation,” Kapaun said. “He helped us all the time with yearly projects and was a great human being and the County obviously thought that too and they put up a sign in memory of him.”
Hobart Lake was Pederson’s favorite fishing location and that is the reason why the County chose the location to remember him.
People from all over North Dakota and Minnesota visit the Hobart Lake which is located 6.5 miles away from Valley City.
According to an article published by fishbrain.com titled, Fishing in Hobart Lake, the lake’s most popular species are the yellow perch, walleye and northern pike.
“He spend a lot of time at the Hobart lake, fishing,” Moritz said, going on to add that Pederson was a family man and a great person to the community.
“I cannot explain who Gene was using words,” Moritz said.
Even after four years, people still remember Gene for the person he was, “Gene was a great guy. He volunteered for wildlife all the time,” said Kapaun.
