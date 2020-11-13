Ki! Ki! Ki! Ma! Ma! Ma! These consonant-heavy echoes don’t happen to lend themselves to a state of bliss. In fact, Ki! Ki! Ki! Ma! Ma! Ma! typically insinuates danger is near. Or at least that’s what the Friday the 13th slasher films entail. But why dedicate an entire saga to a specific day? Why have such a dreary superstition just because a certain date falls on the occasional Friday? It’s not like Leap Day carries such negative connotations.
Even the number 13 alone is avoided by many people and establishments in Western Civilization’s culture. The irrational fear; Triskaidekaphobia, is deemed unlucky and dates all the way back to Babylonian times. Though it is only considered a myth, the Code of Hammurabi (circa 1780 BCE) had omitted the 13th article. Judas was the 13th apostle to sit at the Last Supper.
Read the full story in your Nov. 13th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.