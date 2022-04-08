It takes a keen eye for detail to take a design from paper to production, and the line between a magnum opus and a major malfunction can be as fine as a single decimal point.
Yet for those able to understand the machines, to operate them with skill, patience and understanding, they will be able to do more than simply make parts – they will forge the future.
“You never know what’s going to come through the door next,” Travis Gray, one of the owners of Freedom Machine Group, said. “That new part you’ve never done before, never seen before, maybe it’s brand new and someone just invented it and they want you to do a production run of 20 pieces just to see if it works…to me, that’s the fun stuff. Like this particular part here? A month ago this didn’t exist. These are the prototypes right here.”
