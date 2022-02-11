Looking for a cheap date this Valentine’s Day weekend? Come down to Valley Twin Cinema on Saturday where the film “Fireproof” will be playing at 4:30 p.m., free for all ages, courtesy of Elim Free Church, which will also provide free babysitting for any parents who want to attend the film.
“Well it’s Valentine’s Day and we want love to be a big theme,” Pastor Nick Scotten said of why Elim is putting on the film. “A lot of marriages are falling apart. We’re all selfish human beings and we all need some help to love our spouses as we should. Because so many marriages are falling apart, this is a movie about a marriage falling apart. Both parties in the marriage are selfish and being hurt.”
Through counseling and faith, the couple seeks to mend their relationship, through the use of something called “the Love Dare”. Scotten said this movie is great for couples looking for guidance for their own marriages or young people trying to learn a thing or two about the hazards of love. Elim Free Chuch will provide free babysitting for those attending the film beginning at 4 p.m. at the church itself.