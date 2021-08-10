The public is invited to a free double-feature planetarium show at Valley City State University on Wednesday, August 11th at 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
The 4 p.m. show is entitled “The Zodiac.”
The second feature, at 4:45 p.m., is entitled “Finding Polaris II.”
