The North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, CHI Mercy, and CCHD staff are collaborating to conduct FREE drive-thru COVID-19 at a testing event Wednesday, July 8, from 2-6 p.m. at the North Dakota Winter Show facility in Valley City.
There is no cost for the test, and health insurance is not processed. Participants will not be asked to provide proof of residency. You don’t need to have qualifying symptoms to be tested at this event.
Read the full story in your Friday, July 3rd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com