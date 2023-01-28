A free double feature Planetarium Show will be held at Valley City State University in room 309 of the Rhoades Science Center on Saturday, January 28, 1 p.m.
1:00 P.M. - Let’s Look Up
An introduction to the concept of constellations. It is a very basic look at some of the easiest seen and most identifiable stars and constellations in the night sky. Great for young kids!
1:30 P.M. - Basic Live Night Skies
This program is a ‘live’ basic planetarium presentation concerning the constellations and planets visible in the night sky.
The event is free and open to the public. Elevator available by west entrance.
For more information about this planetarium show or to become a Friend of the Planetarium contact Wes Anderson, 701-845-0966
The VCSU Planetarium is located at 101 College St SW in Valley City.
