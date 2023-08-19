VCSU Planetarium - inside

A look from inside the Valley City State University Planetarium. Image courtesy of VCSU Planetarium Facebook page.

The Valley City State University planetarium announces a free double feature showing of “Night Skies” and “Norse Skies” to be held on Saturday, August 19th at 1 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.

Guests will be treated to a look at the Night Sky. A ‘live’ basic planetarium presentation concerning the constellations and planets visible in the night sky.

