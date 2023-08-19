The Valley City State University planetarium announces a free double feature showing of “Night Skies” and “Norse Skies” to be held on Saturday, August 19th at 1 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.
Guests will be treated to a look at the Night Sky. A ‘live’ basic planetarium presentation concerning the constellations and planets visible in the night sky.
Followed by the Norse Skies, focuses on the ancient Norse Gods, Odin, Freya Saga, and Loki. This presentation digs a little deeper in explaining some of the sky stories known to the Vikings and stories that are known to us yet today.
Both shows are appropriate and welcome all ages.
For more information about this planetarium show or to become a friend of the planetarium contact Wes Anderson at 701-845-0966.
The VCSU Planetarium is located at 101 College Street SW in Valley City.