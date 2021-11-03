APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED: CALL 844-277-3646 TO SCHEDULE
In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Spouses and significant others are also eligible for free appointments. Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
WHAT: Aspen Dental’s Day of Service
WHEN: Saturday, November 6, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required. There are two participating offices in the Fargo, ND market.
3300 S 32nd Avenue Ste 103, Grand Forks, ND 58201
1650 45th Street S STE 108, Fargo, ND 58103
WHY: of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.
MORE: Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.
CONTACT: Lorianne Walker 410-688-1330 Lorianne@curleycompany.com
Radio Script (Suggested language if helpful)
On Saturday, November 6th, Aspen Dental practices nationwide are opening their doors to provide free dental care to military veterans and their spouses. Call today to make an appointment at a location near you at 1-844-277-3646, that’s 1-844-277-3646.
About Aspen Dental Offices
The Aspen Dental network includes more than 930 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners expect to record six million patient visits in 2021, driven by a commitment to breaking down barriers to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. For more information, visit www.aspendental.com.