VALLEY CITY, ND – CHI Mercy Health Valley City is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Fowler as president of CHI Mercy Health Valley City effective March 21, 2022.
Fowler brings to the position more than twenty years of healthcare experience and an extensive background in quality, safety and risk management. He recently served as chief administrative officer for Lower Umpqua Hospital District of Peace Health in Reedsport, Oregon, where he oversaw the organization improve its patient, quality and engagement scores while completing much needed capital projects. Prior to that, Ryan worked for LifePoint Health as assistant administrator/chief operating officer for Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and as administrative director of quality for the Wyoming Market.
Ryan earned a bachelor's degree in American Studies and a master’s degree in Public Administration, both from Idaho State University, Idaho. He is a member of the National Association of Healthcare Quality, the Association of Healthcare Accreditation Professionals, and the American College of Healthcare Executives.
About CHI Mercy Health Valley City
CHI Mercy Health Valley City has been a part of the Valley City community since 1928 when it was founded by the Sisters of Mercy. Their vision was to build healthier communities through a healing ministry.
CHI Mercy Health Valley City is part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit Health is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. With its national office in Chicago and a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 142 hospitals and more than 700 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2018, Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health had combined revenues of $29.2 billion and provided $4.2 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs.