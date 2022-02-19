Fourth-grade students at both Washington Elementary and St. Catherine Elementary have been learning how to keep a healthy blood pressure.
Over the past 7 weeks, local dietitians Andrea Winter and Sharon Buhr of ON THE MOVE, Sue Milender with NDSU Extension and Joleen Hagen of Valley City Public Schools have been working with the students, focusing on specific ways to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle and how to keep a good blood pressure. The students have shared take-home activities based on the American Heart Association materials with their parents/guardians throughout the lessons.
“The 4th grade students have been learning about how to keep a healthy blood pressure and they are excited to share this information with their parents”, states Andrea Winter, ON THE MOVE Coordinator, she continues, “each class will record a video highlighting everything they have learned and it will be shared with parents/guardians at the end of the unit.”
Almost one out of two Americans have high blood pressure which can lead to stroke if not treated. Winter emphasizes that it’s very important to learn at an early age how to keep a healthy blood pressure.
The finale for the unit will be when the students showcase the healthy heart information through the video presentation. The students will teach their parents/guardians how to read food labels for sodium, set a physical activity goal, try various exercises, and learn about foods that help to keep a healthy blood pressure like fruits, vegetables and dairy products.
“Eighty percent of strokes can be prevented by not smoking, eating healthy and exercising,” states Sharon Buhr.“And it’s important to start early—through the healthy choices the students, their parents and grandparents make.”
