A group of Fargo men are among the injured in a van accident that occurred northbound on Highway 38 on April 20th. Terry Almer of Fargo was the driver of the van, and according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol Almer lost control on a slush-and-snow-covered roar, spinning out and entering the west ditch.
The Ford rolled over after hitting the ditch, coming to rest at the intersection with 32nd St. SE, driver’s side facing east. Almer has been issued a citation for the crash — all four passengers, also from Fargo, were reported suffering at least minor injuries. Most were not wearing a seatbelt. No occupants were ejected in the crash, and most were treated on-scene and required no medical transport. One passenger was lifted by Sanford Life Flight with non-life-threatening injuries, and all occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle.