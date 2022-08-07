HUD Housing

A view of Fort Jackson's on-post housing. (File photo)

 Fort Jackson Public Affairs Offi

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) will host an overview of the 2020-2025 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this fall at a Statewide Housing Forum.

“The Assessment will provide an overview of North Dakota’s current housing conditions and important trends that impact the state’s housing dynamics,” said Dave Flohr, NDHFA executive director. The state agency is charged with providing North Dakotans with affordable housing.

Recommended for you