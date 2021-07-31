Garrison, ND - Fort Stevenson State Park is pleased to host an evening of entertainment in the Garrison Bay Marina on Saturday, July 31. Since 1958, Club de Skinautique, out of Bottineau, has amazed spectators with their water show featuring trick skiing, pyramids, and jumps. Join us as we welcome these talented individuals to Lake Sakakawea. Following the water ski show, stay and listen to the music of the featured band Classic Rhythm! Wrap up your night with the lighted boat parade. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.
Visit the outdoor concessions tent for ice cream and food off the grill available to purchase throughout the evening. The waterskiing show starts at 5:00 pm, the band plays at 6:30 pm, and the lighted boat parade kicks off at 9:30 pm. Anyone interested in entering the lighted boat parade should contact the park office at 701-337-5576 for parade rules and registration.
