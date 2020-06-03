New this summer, Glamping (glamorous camping) at historic Fort Seward in Jamestown will be a way to see what life was like when the fort was in operation. Though it won’t be quite as “glamorous” as a decked-out-in-pink camper or tent, visitors will get to stay in a Civil War-era tent, called a Sibley tent, for a rustic soldier camping experience (but with modern amenities).
Read the full story in your Wednesday, June 3rd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com