“Be it enacted by the Senate…That any person who is…a citizen of the United States…shall, from and after the first January, eighteen hundred and sixty-three, be entitled to enter one quarter section…of unappropriated public lands.”
This abbreviated quote, taken from the national archives’ version of the Homestead Act of 1862, details what settlers could anticipate receiving: One quarter section of land, or 160 acres (a football field is 1.3 acres, for scale) after residing on the land for six months. Another requirement was to ‘improve’ the land.
After those two were met, the claimant had to pay $1.25 per acre.
That doesn’t sound like much, does it?
But due to inflation, the $200 required payment in 1862 equals $6,054 today.
That’s a lot of money, especially when the cost of operating a farm is included. Even today, farms run on tight margins, with not much room for extra spending money- and $6,000 isn’t exactly pocket change.
When that Homestead Act was made into law, settlers started moving west.
The problem was, travel westward was dangerous.
That’s where Fort Ransom, and many other fortifications like it, came into the picture. Soldiers and the fort itself were there to protect the settlers.
Fort Ransom was established five years after the Homestead Act, on June 17, 1867. According to the State Historical Society, “a battalion of the 10th US Infantry…arrived from Fort Wadsworth in southern Dakota Territory.” Less than five years later, in 1872, the Fort was dismantled and moved to Jamestown, to build Fort Seward. Their main objective then was to protect the Northern Pacific Railroad crew, instead of the settlers travelling west.
This weekend, Fort Ransom came alive again.
Cruising the sloping, winding gravel roads down into the park proper is like sliding into the past. Coming around the last curve and seeing the park is breathtaking. The trees, which are a backdrop to the park, are beginning to put on their fall color show, turning beautiful shades of red, orange, yellow, and light green, though some still hold onto their dark green summer leaves. The smell of wood smoke, homey and welcoming, greets travelers as they stroll by the log cabin.
This weekend, if passers-by were lucky enough to pass by at the right time, snickerdoodle cookies could be tasted, fresh from the wood-powered cook stove on loan to the park from Kay Johnson of Valley City. The stove itself has lovely blue accents on its impeccable cast iron body, but the real beauty came from the soft-inside, slightly crisp outside, sweetly delicious snickerdoodle cookies with a cider press, run by a stationary engine, had fresh apple cider available for the tasting near the entrance of that same cabin.
Continuing on through the park, the big house with yarnworkers is a great way to see how wool gets turned into yarn, and then into clothes or blankets through various arts, like crocheting or knitting. Art for the pioneer women wasn’t usually on paper or canvas- it was in the clothes and blankets of their family, in the rugs on the floors and the embroidery hanging on the walls.
Warm waltzes, like the requested Tennessee Waltz, and happy polkas played in the big building up the hill, but to get to them, a camp of white canvas tents greeted the eyes, filled with pie-baking pioneer reenactors. These same pie-bakers hosted a pie auction on Saturday to raise money for Fort Ransom that was wildly successful, as it is every year.
Dutch oven pies, when baked by those who have plenty of practice at operating them, are delicious and warming not only to the body but also to the soul.
The main building showcased souvenirs like t-shirts with the Fort Ransom logo, water bottles, pins, and cookbooks, along with rommegrot, lefse, and ice-cream tasting.
The cook car served up tasty treats, and the blacksmithing shops clang-clang-clanged away at fixing and custom-making tools. The last big building to walk through was filled with stationary engines, busy grinding wheat and corn or just running, to showcase what they would have sounded like to kids and adults alike.
And at the back part of the park is where the horses worked and the men likewise sweated through their labors, sawing huge logs into 3x4 pieces of wood, threshing grain, shucking corn, haying and putting it up into the barn, and digging potatoes.
The horses are the backbone of the operation, and they can be found in the big barn centered in the park. The barn has nothing on the horses- they are nearly all enormous draft-type animals that can pull many times their weight; which is substantial. These beautiful creatures pulled wagons full of people to and from the parking lots in addition to the rest of their duties as horsepower for the horse-drawn implements like the potato digger.
Just to give an example, the potato digger was broken during the show. A team of those big horses were trying to dig the potato field, which had an impressive hardpan, and…they broke the cast-iron implement in half.
Displaying the resilience of their forefathers, though, the crew fixed the potato digger so it looked just as good as it did new, shiny bolts and everything.
Setbacks are part of farming, back then and now. But a saying from American history fits the pioneers perfectly, in farming and in their daily lives even if they weren’t farmers:
“Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”
That saying alone can characterize the pioneer era- and maybe we could take notes for our lives today.
Each part of the park was beautiful, alive and humming with pioneer-type energy during the Fort Ransom fall Sodbuster show. It’s definitely something to see and experience- and to keep coming back for the once-a-year delicacies.
