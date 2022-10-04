This past Saturday, October 1st, 2022, the third annual I Wish I Had a Horse Event was held at the Fort Ransom Arena. Perfect, fall weather brought out 37 kids of all ages this year to enjoy experiencing what it would be like if they had a horse. Locals, as well as children from as far as Grand Forks and Lidgerwood attended the event. Two sponsors helped fund the event, The Fort Ransom Arena Association and Thor’s Bar & Grill.
The creators and instructors of the event are sisters Breana Kiser and Kayla Anderson. Kiser, the main instructor at the camp, created multiple stations to help provide kids the full experience. The Times Record spoke with Anderson about the different stations.
“We taught the kids about the different colors of horses, different breeds, how to groom them and saddle them correctly. The kids’ favorite station was being able to ride the horses and take pictures with the rodeo queens.” When asked what their favorite part about the event is Anderson said, “what keeps my sister Breana and I doing this every year is being able to teach kids about what we are passionate about and seeing the joy on the kid’s faces being able to pet and ride horses.”
Attendants were provided a meal before the lessons and fun gift bags. The sisters hope to continue the event for many years to come.
