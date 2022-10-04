IWishIHadAHorse

This past Saturday, October 1st, 2022, the third annual I Wish I Had a Horse Event was held at the Fort Ransom Arena. Perfect, fall weather brought out 37 kids of all ages this year to enjoy experiencing what it would be like if they had a horse. Locals, as well as children from as far as Grand Forks and Lidgerwood attended the event. Two sponsors helped fund the event, The Fort Ransom Arena Association and Thor’s Bar & Grill.

The creators and instructors of the event are sisters Breana Kiser and Kayla Anderson. Kiser, the main instructor at the camp, created multiple stations to help provide kids the full experience. The Times Record spoke with Anderson about the different stations.

