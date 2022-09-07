DavyZinke

Davy Zinke, 64, appeared before the honorable Jay Schmitz at Barnes County District Court Tuesday morning for his initial appearance, facing two felony charges of luring minors by computers or other electronic means and attempted solicitation of a minor. 

Because he faces felony charges, Zinke was not expected to make a plea at this hearing, and a date was set for his preliminary hearing: October 11 at 11 a.m. He has posted his $5,000 bond and while conditions imposed upon him by the state include having no contact with the alleged victim, as well as to maintain a set distance from their residence.

