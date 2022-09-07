Davy Zinke, 64, appeared before the honorable Jay Schmitz at Barnes County District Court Tuesday morning for his initial appearance, facing two felony charges of luring minors by computers or other electronic means and attempted solicitation of a minor.
Because he faces felony charges, Zinke was not expected to make a plea at this hearing, and a date was set for his preliminary hearing: October 11 at 11 a.m. He has posted his $5,000 bond and while conditions imposed upon him by the state include having no contact with the alleged victim, as well as to maintain a set distance from their residence.
The State’s Attorney initially sought to impose a 1,000-foot distance between Zinke and the victim’s residence; however, this was reduced to 300-feet at the request of Zinke’s attorney.
Zinke’s attorney further asked for leave for his client to leave the state, citing that both Zinke and his wife, Sheila Zinke, a retired choir director for Valley City Public Schools who was also in attendance at court, frequently travel to Arizona for the winter.
Judge Schmitz said Zinke can leave the state if he notifies his attorney ahead of time, but wished to discuss the prospect of his winter travel plans at his Oct. 11 preliminary hearing.
Superintendent Josh Johnson confirmed that Zinke’s affiliation with the school was ended April 12.
