FARGO – Sheryl Solberg, a former Assistant Director at the North Dakota High School Activities Association, received the North Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NDIAAA) Distinguished Service Award during the NDIAAA Spring Conference Hall of Fame Banquet held on Sunday, April 3 at the Ramada Hotel in Fargo.
Solberg’s contributions to interscholastic high school sports and activities in North Dakota are numerous.
Raised in rural Minot, Solberg graduated from Minot High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education & Physical Education from Minot State University in 1973.
Her first position out of college was teaching Business Education and Physical Education and coaching at Mayville-Portland High School. During her five years at MPHS, Solberg coached track and field, basketball, and gymnastics. Solberg’s track and field teams won four regional championships and finished in 2nd place at the State Track Meet. In four seasons of coaching basketball, her teams won four district, one regional, and one state championship. Solberg was named NDHSCA Coach of the Year in 1975 when she led the Patriots to the state title.
In 1978, Solberg was hired to serve as an Assistant Director at the NDHSAA office in Valley City, ND. Solberg served in that capacity for 34 years overseeing girls’ and boys’ athletics, providing interpretations of the NDHSAA Constitution & By-Laws, and providing rules clinics and workshops for coaches and officials across the state. During her time with the NDHSAA, she also served on a number of National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Committees including serving as the Chairperson of both the NFHS Gender and Ethnic Equity Committee and the NFHS Volleyball Rules Committee. Solberg was presented the NDHSAA Distinguished Service Award in 2012. She was inducted into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame in 2014. She is one of only nine North Dakotans in history to receive this tremendous honor.
