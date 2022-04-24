Forecasts are looking fairer for the ongoing flood emergency in Valley City, according to a special city commission meeting held Sunday afternoon.
The commissioners agreed to hold daily meetings at 4 p.m. as the flood emergency continues, but the long-term forecast of the flood seems to have slowed down some, with high crests of over 18 feet once warned for Tuesday/Wednesday are now predicted to happen by the coming weekend.
That isn’t to say danger is past, as there is an unknown level of incoming precipitation whose overall impact is simply unknown at this time. For now, though, the key messages put out by the city were that the situation is well in hand, that public and private resources have been effective in mitigating the flood and that uninvolved citizens should steer clear of work sites so as to not interfere with the mitigation efforts.
To aid in this effort some 15,000 sandbags were dispatched to Valley City from Fargo, though that full number was not necessary and extra sandbags are freely available to the public if needed — call the fire hall if you are a city or county resident and need sandbags.
“I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to protect the city. We are so fortunate to have had three phases of the flood protection already in,” Valley City Administrator Gwen Crawford said. Crawford said it took about two days to set up the floor walls.
“Stay out of the way, we have had more issues today with people who just want to come see what’s going on,” Crawford added. “Please stay off the roads, especially where they are working.”
Crawford lauded the city overall for its quick response.
“The situation shows the responsiveness of the city. (The flood situation) is rapidly changing and we’re following our flood procedure and emergency plans,” Crawford said, taking the time to highlight the important and the city’s committed adherence to avoiding nepotistic decisions when it came to emergency response.
“We have a chain of command when it comes to our communication,” Crawford said. “Just because you know one of us on commission or on staff doesn’t mean we can do anything about it. If we do not go through the proper channels, we cannot get things approved in a proper way. It’s really important we all follow those communications.”
Crawford thanked certain local organizations, like Lee Isensee and the Valley City branch of the Salvation Army, for their work in supporting the city workers, and heaped the lion’s share of praise on the city employees themselves.
“I want to thank our staff the most, I cannot believe…we’ve had them out since 4 a.m. yesterday and then they were out all hours, we got them back for a little sleep and they were right back out there,” Crawford said. “Those walls are heavy. They are exhausted and everybody is going full bore and I appreciate it so much. You have one heck of a staff here in Valley City.”
The public meetings will be scheduled at City Hall, at 4 p.m. They would be available on television and via Zoom as well.
Street and closure maps will appear on the city’s Facebook page by the day’s end today.