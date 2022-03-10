Winter Show kicks off with Chili Cookoff and Ice Cream Social
Valley City came out in force to enjoy the truest staple of cowboy cuisine -- fresh-made chili -- at the Winter Show arena on Tuesday night, enjoying good company and even better cooking.
Bridges Bar & Grill took top marks for its chili, a homespun recipe from Shawna Jett and Michelle Denison with plenty of steak and beef and even a spicy variant for those brave North Dakotans who enjoy a little kick in their mules.
