Friends, old and new came out for Crazy Daze, a day long showcase of causes and commerce.
“It’s been really enjoyable,” said Naomi Buchholz, one of the vendors, selling Norwex products. “I got to meet some new people and I got to see some people that are already my customers.”
Crowds of people thronged the streets for Crazy Daze browsing vendor stalls, eating street food, vying for prizes and giveaways, while braving the crazy wind.
“It’s a beautiful day, besides the wind. We live in North Dakota, so we can expect this,” Buchholz said.
Read the full story in your July 28 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.