Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry/Pop-up Perishable Food Program will be stopping in Valley City on Thursday, June 24th from 12:15-2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, located at 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City with distribution lineup in gravel lot at VCSU/Shelly Ellie — Lokken Stadium.
The Mobile Food Bank will also be making stops at the Nome Schoolhouse from 9:30-10 a.m. and at the Litchville-Marion Elementary School from 10:30-11 a.m. and final stop in Wimbledon from 4-4:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 301 1st Ave.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, June 22nd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.