Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry/Pop-up Perishable Food Program will be stopping in Valley City on Tuesday, September 14th from 12:15-2p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, located at 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City.
All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend this drive through distribution. Clients will line up in their vehicles on the gravel lot in the VCSU/Shelly Ellie — Lokken Stadium. Volunteers will put food directly into client vehicles.
Read the full story in your September 10th-12th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.