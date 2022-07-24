Free School Lunch Photo With Kids Eating

BISMARCK, N.D. - State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and state Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones announced Thursday that 46,000 North Dakota children will be receiving a new round of food assistance funds this summer.

The program is called Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT. The money will benefit two different groups: Children whose households receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds, and children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

