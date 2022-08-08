BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Money Follows the Person program stakeholders are meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1-4 p.m. CT, to review and discuss North Dakota’s ongoing efforts to serve people with disabilities closer to home and outside of institutional settings.
To date in 2022, the Money Follows the Person program has helped 65 North Dakotans with disabilities move from institutional settings to homes and apartments with supportive services. MFP-funded services also help individuals with disabilities remain living at home and in their communities with support.
The new MFP Program Administrator Kayla Trzpuc will be introduced at the meeting. She is assuming the role of long-time program administrator Jake Reuter who retired this summer but continues to assist with the transition and training.
The department’s Adults and Aging Services team will provide updates on the Department of Justice Settlement Agreement implementation activities, long-term supports and services options counseling, and nursing facility staff education planned for this fall. The Life Skills and Transition Center and the Developmental Disabilities Division will share updates on their ongoing efforts to support individuals in the community.
The meeting agenda also includes updates on the development of the transition services specialist position, the expansion of federal MFP supplemental services funding, the new home and community-based services quality measure, and standard grant program reports such as benchmarks, housing supports and the MFP tribal initiative.
Members will also discuss opportunities for North Dakotans with disabilities and their family members to participate and contribute to the Operational Protocol Committee that will work on policies and procedures, the Supplemental Services Workgroup that will identify transition barriers and needed supports, and other opportunities.
This is a public meeting. Interested individuals can attend virtually online through Microsoft Teams or via conference call at 701-328-0950, conference ID 668 071 350#.