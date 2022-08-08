Blind man with seeing eye dog and helper

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Money Follows the Person program stakeholders are meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1-4 p.m. CT, to review and discuss North Dakota’s ongoing efforts to serve people with disabilities closer to home and outside of institutional settings.

To date in 2022, the Money Follows the Person program has helped 65 North Dakotans with disabilities move from institutional settings to homes and apartments with supportive services. MFP-funded services also help individuals with disabilities remain living at home and in their communities with support.

