Music in the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 28 will feature the FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band from Fargo-Moorhead. They will begin playing at 7:15 pm. Several from the surrounding area is part of this group.
As part of the 25th year celebration of Music in the City Park Bandshell, James Ployhar will be recognized for his dedication and contribution to the arts & music in Valley City and throughout the United States. The Golden Notes will be playing a wide selection of James Ployhar’s music as a dedication to him and all he has done.
