Music in the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 26 will feature the FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band from Fargo-Moorhead. They will begin playing at 7:15 p.m. Several from the surrounding area is part of this group.
The FM Golden Notes has been with us at City Park for a few years. They always bring great musicians and entertainment. The New Horizons Bands organization was first organized in 2005. One individual, Jim Kinlaw, was looking for an opportunity to learn to play an instrument and eventually play music with others. A key contact for Jim was meeting Dr. Michael Thrasher, at church. Michael was part of the music staff at NDSU. Jim asked him if he could teach him to play music. He kindly said, "Sure." Michael recommended the alto sax as an instrument and started his lessons. After about a year Dr. Thrasher thought it was time for Jim to play with other musicians. He introduced Jim to an organization called the "New Horizons Bands." whose very purpose is to allow former musicians who hadn't played since high school or college, or even with no experience to play music together. Shortly other contacts were made. Dr. Ed Christianson a notable Fargo musician and teacher, took upon himself, the task of directing the fledgling band. The New Horizons Band in the Fargo- Moorhead area was generously fostered from the beginning by North Dakota State University by providing the group of older musicians a place to rehearse each week during the school year using their band practice room.