Efforts continue to mitigate an ongoing flood emergency, with all available storage bracing itself for more expected water by the end of the coming week and into weekend.
Rich Schueneman of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented the latest information to the Valley City Commission and community at-large during Monday’s emergency flood meeting. Schueneman reported that the contractor, Strata, is continuing to work on levies and construction will be mostly finished by midday on Tuesday.
“Right now the pool elevation at Baldhill Dam is at … full conservation pool,” Schueneman said. “We did open up a little bit this afternoon because the river level … was dropping in Valley City, so now we can backfill…so we’re releasing approximately 3,800 CFS right now. That should bring us to a stage in Valley City of 16 feet. We will hold at 16 feet … until the temporary levies we’ve put in are surveyed and verified to be at the proper level.”
The goal is to get Valley City to 17 feet, and hold there, to allow them to draw more from the reservoir and increase storage capacity. This increase is important because in five-to-seven days, Schueneman said, there is more water coming due to snow melt in the Warwick area -- and an unknown amount of impact to that water will be felt from a forecasted storm event.
“There’s precip forecast by the weather service for this weekend,” Schueneman added. “The Warwick water takes about 5-to-7 days to reach us...so that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing, bringing the levies up, making sure Valley City is protected.”
The situation outside the county remains under control, though the rising water levels may impact some residents on the Kathryn road.
“Things are looking good, we have some townships that are keeping track of their damages,” Sue Lloyd, emergency manager with Barnes County, said. “The main concern that I’ve been keeping up with is the High Soaring Eagle Ranch, if the river gets to 17.4” … that first bridge is going to be closed off.”
If the water gets higher, that area will be landlocked and Lloyd and the county are going to be contacting those residents to inform them of their options.
The city’s hook truck has broken down, and so Jamestown is assisting with garbage pick-up services while that’s out of commission.
The city has noticed erosion troubles around Mill Dam, along the riverbank. The erosion issues are being dealt with.
The cold weather has been unpleasant, but helpful to the flood mitigation, City Administrator Gwen Crawford said, noting that the cold has slowed the flow of the flood and allowed the city for more time to raise levies and continue mitigation efforts.
Crawford said a call-center has been set up to assist citizens. Daily meetings are to continue at 4 p.m. each day throughout the flood emergency at city hall.
The city requests that streets be kept uncongested and this is impacting student commutes to school. Superintendent Josh Johnson sent out information via email and spoke at the meeting as well on the subject of what the school district is doing to help transport kids. From his release:
“The 5th avenue bridge across from Brothers Three Gas Station has been closed; therefore, 12th avenue will be the primary route to and from the center this week. Please encourage your students to use the CTE bus to avoid adding unnecessary congestion and traffic in our community. We want to keep our young drivers safe this week with the additional trucks that will be busy with flood preparations.”
City workers have continued to work long hours to help address the flood danger. Look to the Times Record and our social media for more information.
Updates on the Sheyenne River flood event, and the City’s response, are available at www.valleycity.us. If you have flood related questions or concerns you may also call our hotline at 701-890-7848. Dial 911 in the event of an emergency.
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, April 26th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.