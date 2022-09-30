A Wyoming man was injured in a motorcycle crash some six miles west of Valley City, according to a release issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department and Barnes County Ambulance responded to the incident.
According to the release, a 2006 Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 94. The rear tire went flat, causing the male rider to lose control and the motorcycle fell onto its side. The rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man, a 72-year-old from Cody, was transported by Barnes County Ambulance to CHI Mercy Hospital.