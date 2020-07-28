Since 1931, The National Speech and Debate Tournament has elevated the platform of public speaking competition in the United States. Every summer more than 6,000 middle and high school students travel to the largest academic competition in the world to debate current events, voice their views, and share their stories. This year forced the unprecedented move of the National Speech and Debate Tournament to an online format and was the first time in history that such a change had occurred for the NSDA. Valley City High School/Valley City Junior High School was honored to have students selected to represent their respective schools at this prestigious competition.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, July 28th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.