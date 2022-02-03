Hungry Pelican opens new location on Lake Ashtabula
A clear blue sky allows ample sunlight to soak into the thick white snow that blankets the land and waters of Lake Ashtabula, where the winter makes it hard to tell where earth ends and ice begins.
A frozen lake casts a siren song to the area’s fisherman, as does the new location for the Hungry Pelican at Ashtabula Crossing, due north from Valley City, where fisherman and foodies alike can enjoy quality home cooked meals, a full bar and all the tools and supplies you could need for a fun time by the lake.
“The Hungry Pelican at the dam, does do rentals and docks but their little niche is pizza, bar and ice cream, they have tons of ice cream there,” Lorna Rivera, sister to Lance Peltier the owner and the cook and manager for the new Ashtabula location, said. “So they’re extremely busy in the summer, they open in March. We will be here year-long.”
The new location is just a stone’s throw from the lakeshore and is in sight of campgrounds, making it a convenient outpost to supply a day trip or a full weekend’s fishing.
