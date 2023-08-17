Young wrestler flexing talent
Submitted photo

Arden DeWaters family has lived in Valley City for the past few years, when he reached the age to join Valley City Express wrestling, there was no doubt he was going to make an impact.

Wrestling is in Arden’s blood, both dad, Casey and mom, Jessica, wrestled in high school in Michigan. Now its Arden’s turn, and it did not take long for him to establish himself.

