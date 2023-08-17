Arden DeWaters family has lived in Valley City for the past few years, when he reached the age to join Valley City Express wrestling, there was no doubt he was going to make an impact.
Wrestling is in Arden’s blood, both dad, Casey and mom, Jessica, wrestled in high school in Michigan. Now its Arden’s turn, and it did not take long for him to establish himself.
In his first year with Express Wrestling, DeWaters was named Wrestler of the Week for the week of February 6 through February 12th.
That week, Arden took 1st place at the Frazee MN Tournament February 11th which was his 1st time winning a tournament. He wrestled really well winning all 3 of his matches. He won 2 matches by pin and he won 1 match by decision.
DeWaters followed up Frazee with 1st place finishes at the Ipswich Youth Tournament, the Mandan Wrestling Club Freestyle and Greco tournaments and the 2023 MN/USA Frontier Freestyle Open. He took third in the Greco portion of the tournament.
At the 2023 NDUSA State Freestyle and Greco tournaments, he took third and fourth respectively.
The Times-Record asked DeWaters what he likes about wrestling. His answer will make the coaches real happy. “Working hard,” he replied with a big grin. “And I like taking people down.”
Recently, while the family was on vacation in Michigan, DeWaters took time out from vacationing and wrestled in the Summer States tournament in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The tournament had brackets for all three styles, Greco, Freestyle and Folkstyle. “I got second in Greco and fourth in Freestyle,” DeWaters said. DeWaters wrestles at 53 pounds.
DeWaters loves Freestyle the best of the three because of certain things that you are allowed to do. “I like Freestyle because you can do surplexes and fireman’s carry.” DeWaters’ dad Casey adds, “He likes all the different rolls and headlocks.” For those of you that do not understand wrestling vernacular, a surplex is a throw that involves lifting the opponents and bridging or rolling to put them on their backs.
Casey said that traveling around and seeing different wrestling rooms and practices has been fun for Arden. “We stopped at a cousins’ practice and they were doing all sorts of different set ups that we haven’t done before. That is the cool part of going to different rooms is learning from all of the different coaches.”
Arden, who will be eight in October, will be a second grader at Jefferson Elementary School this fall.
When he isn’t throwing opponents around the mat, DeWaters likes to do the worm and play dodgeball. He has two brothers, Silas and Waylon.
If he does not find a wrestling tournament somewhere, Arden will be throwing bales this Sunday at the straw baling stacking fundraiser for Express Wrestling.
Just a reminder, the fundraiser was postponed last weekend and will be held this Sunday. The event will be held at the Broten Farm near Dazey at 2 p.m.
If you want to donate to this great cause you can reach out to Matt Maresh at 701-840-0195 or email him maresh615@gmail.com.
Maresh says they want to double what they did last year. “Our goal is a thousand, last year we did 550.” With the combination of kids from Valley City, Barnes County North and Maple Valley Maresh says they will have more kids working than last year. “We had roughly 30 kids (last year) up there,” Maresh said. “This year I have 30 plus kids, plus parents signed up already.”
“If you want a straight donation, cash donation or if they want to sponsor per bale, we are a 501c3 non-profit so if you do want to donate we can get you a donation receipt for tax purposes. If you buy the bales that, however, is not tax deductible because you are buying a product.”
