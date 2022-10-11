VALLEY CITY, ND – On October 11, 2022, in the afternoon hours, First Responders, county and University officials along with other regional response groups will be conducting a Full Scale (Hands-on) Exercise to test the response capability in the county. This exercise will focus on Emergency Response Plans for violent situations, the Incident Command Structure, and communications during a major incident. The exercise will take place at the Valley City State University.
Theatrical weapons shooting blank bullets will be used to add realism to the scenario. Volunteers will be used as victims with simulated injuries showing wounds to add realism as well.