CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
In order to become an Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital, we filled out an application and had the Division of Emergency Medical Systems personnel come and shadow us to see our processes. They interviewed our ER staff to discuss our procedures and how we respond to certain situations. It was a rigorous test with 42 areas of criteria to pass in order to become designated. Due to our extensive preparedness, we had all the pieces in place and can now call the hospital an Acute Cardiac Ready facility, the first in North Dakota!