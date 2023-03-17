VCFD Fire Trucks at Lake Ashtabula Crossing

March 12th a fire broke out in the basement of the Hungry Pelican Crossing Lake Ashtabula Restaurant and Bar.

Owner Lance Peltier shared with the Times-Record that he, an employee, and 4-5 guests smelled smoke about 10 p.m. that night. Peltier says, “I opened the door to the basement and just a big boom of smoke hit me in the face.” Peltier reacted by slamming the door shut, immediately evacuating the building and calling 9-1-1. He said that fire department volunteers told him later that his quick response in closing the basement and restaurant doors were most likely what kept the fire from growing. In fact it actually starved the fire from gaining more oxygen they said.

