It was a fair and festive day in Fingal, with bright sunshine and strong winds doing little to damper the wholesome facade of the third annual Small Town Summer Market, an event organized by Fingal District 54 boutique and local businesses and vendors to promote visitors and commerce.
“A lot of my vendors have been with me since the beginning,” Laurie Olson said, noting that many of them find the event to be very lucrative. “Some of my ladies will tell me this is the biggest event for them.”
The air was sizzling with the sound and tempting aroma of burgers on the grill, while multiple food trucks offered pork nachos, ribs, sandwiches, breakfast foods and more. Children played up and down the street while adults browsed the numerous vendor booths. Some vendors had come as far as Grand Forks – others are from the countryside, like S&M Gardens, located outside of Milner. S&M were selling homemade jams and jellies made from produce from their own garden.
“We produce too much, we started selling extra,” Steve Meyer, who along with his brother Mike run the garden and tended the jelly stand. “We go to farmer’s markets, we go (as far as) Wahpeton. I enjoy doing it, it’s kind of a hobby. We don’t look at it like a money-making situation … we have extras, so why not sell some?”
